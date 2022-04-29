220429-N-HA192-1046
NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Matthew Baker, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), directs a Landing Craft, Air Cushion into the welldeck, April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7168511
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-HA192-1046
|Resolution:
|6657x4438
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
