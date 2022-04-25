Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Transits San Diego Bay [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Makin Island Transits San Diego Bay

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220426-N-XK047-1047

    SAN DIEGO BAY (April 26, 2022) - Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits the San Diego Bay, April 26. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:45
    This work, USS Makin Island Transits San Diego Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    San Diego bay
    LHD 8
    MKI

