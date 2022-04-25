USS Makin Island Transits San Diego Bay

220426-N-XK047-1047
SAN DIEGO BAY (April 26, 2022) - Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits the San Diego Bay, April 26. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|04.25.2022
|04.27.2022 12:45
|7163417
|220426-N-XK047-1047
|6706x2760
|1.73 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|4
|0
