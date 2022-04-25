USS Makin Island Undergraduates Tour

220425-N-XK047-2119



SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon, public affairs officer of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 7 and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), leads a tour for public relations undergraduates from San Diego State University aboard Makin Island, April 25. The tour was an opportunity for students to learn how Navy partnerships and are maintained throughout a command, with other military branches, and international allies. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US