220425-N-XK047-2130



SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Gomez, left, and Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon, public affairs officer of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 7 and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), lead a tour for public relations undergraduates from San Diego State University aboard Makin Island, April 25. The tour was an opportunity for students to learn how Navy partnerships and are maintained throughout a command, with other military branches, and international allies. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:45 Photo ID: 7163413 VIRIN: 220425-N-XK047-2130 Resolution: 6263x4274 Size: 1.87 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Undergraduates Tour [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.