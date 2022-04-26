220426-N-VS068-1035



SAN DIEGO BAY (April 26, 2022) – Seaman Dylan Maars handles line on the fantail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26. Mooring lines are used to hold a ship fast to her berth against the effect of wind and current or other forces. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:45 Photo ID: 7163415 VIRIN: 220426-N-VS068-1035 Resolution: 5824x3883 Size: 1.65 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Line Handling [Image 8 of 8], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.