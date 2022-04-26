Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Line Handling [Image 6 of 8]

    Makin Island Line Handling

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220426-N-VS068-1035

    SAN DIEGO BAY (April 26, 2022) – Seaman Dylan Maars handles line on the fantail aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26. Mooring lines are used to hold a ship fast to her berth against the effect of wind and current or other forces. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7163415
    VIRIN: 220426-N-VS068-1035
    Resolution: 5824x3883
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    line handling
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    boatwains mate

