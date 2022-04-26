Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island AFFF Maintenance [Image 7 of 8]

    Makin Island AFFF Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220426-N-VS068-4006

    SAN DIEGO BAY (April 26, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Damon Snell performs maintenance on an Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) station on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26. AFFF extinguishes a fire by creating a vapor seal that prevents oxygen from fueling it. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7163416
    VIRIN: 220426-N-VS068-4006
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island AFFF Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

