Makin Island AFFF Maintenance

SAN DIEGO BAY (April 26, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Damon Snell performs maintenance on an Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) station on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26. AFFF extinguishes a fire by creating a vapor seal that prevents oxygen from fueling it. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

