    USS Makin Island Undergraduates Tour

    USS Makin Island Undergraduates Tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220425-N-XK047-2062

    SAN DIEGO (April 25, 2022) – Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon, public affairs officer of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 7 and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), leads a tour for public relations undergraduates from San Diego State University aboard Makin Island, April 25. The tour was an opportunity for students to learn how Navy partnerships and are maintained throughout a command, with other military branches, and international allies. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7163409
    VIRIN: 220425-N-XK047-2062
    Resolution: 5850x4162
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Undergraduates Tour [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    PHIBRON 7
    San Diego Sate University

