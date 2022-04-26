Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Makin Island Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220426-N-TF178-1079

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 26, 2022) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Eugenio Gonzalez opens a MK 38 – 25 mm machine gun system after a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26. Live-fire exercises help train the crew on the use and functionality of weapons systems and to ensure readiness. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

