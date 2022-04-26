Makin Island Live Fire Exercise

220426-N-TF178-1042



PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 26, 2022) – A MK 38 – 25 mm machine gun system is fired from combat information center during a live-fire exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 26. Live-fire exercises help train the crew on the use and functionality of weapons systems and to ensure readiness. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022