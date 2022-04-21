Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 14 of 16]

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Daniel Haack, 1st Marine Division Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) Program Manager, plans an aerial assault mission aboard a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk, alongside Capt. Keil Silva, JTAC Student with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, as part of exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 00:45
    Photo ID: 7158028
    VIRIN: 220421-M-XU431-0076
    Resolution: 4650x3100
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: GRASMERE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

