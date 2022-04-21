Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Daniel Haack, 1st Marine Division Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) Program Manager, plans an aerial assault mission aboard a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk, alongside Capt. Keil Silva, JTAC Student with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, as part of exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

