U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Zachary Apperson, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) student with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, coordinates close air support for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
