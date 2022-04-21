Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 5 of 16]

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps machine gunners with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division prepare for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 00:46
    Photo ID: 7158018
    VIRIN: 220421-M-XU431-0008
    Resolution: 4064x2709
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: GRASMERE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Raid to Recover POW/MIA Personnel
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion
    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Garnet Rattler
    V 1/7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT