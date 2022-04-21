Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" from the 190th Fighter Squadron, 12th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, conducts a show of force over Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnett Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

