    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 8 of 16]

    Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

    GRASMERE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog" from the 190th Fighter Squadron, 12th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, conducts a show of force over Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnett Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 00:46
    Photo ID: 7158021
    VIRIN: 220421-M-XU431-0012
    Resolution: 4581x3054
    Size: 335.6 KB
    Location: GRASMERE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Garnet Rattler
    V 1/7

