Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion

U.S. Marine Corps machine gunners with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division prepare for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

