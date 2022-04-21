U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Bambinogeddes, a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, pauses before conducting suppressive fire during an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 00:45 Photo ID: 7158027 VIRIN: 220421-M-XU431-0017 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.94 MB Location: GRASMERE, ID, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.