U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Keil Silva, Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) student with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, coordinates close air support at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

Exercise Garnet Rattler: Urban Complex Assault via Aerial Insertion [Image 16 of 16]