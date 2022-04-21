U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Travis Pritchett, a mortarman with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, acts as a forward observer for an urban assault at Saylor Creek Range in Grasmere, Idaho during Exercise Garnet Rattler April 21, 2022. Garnet Rattler is a joint training event between Marines, Soldiers and Airmen to train and qualify JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 00:46 Photo ID: 7158023 VIRIN: 220421-M-XU431-0015 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.1 MB Location: GRASMERE, ID, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Garnet Rattler: Raid to Recover POW/MIA Personnel [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.