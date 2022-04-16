Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12]

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Aamir West, left, from Jersey City, New Jersey, speaks to Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Cody Thompson, from Belen, New Mexico, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7156978
    VIRIN: 220416-N-IX644-1148
    Resolution: 4664x3332
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: BELEN, NM, US
    Hometown: JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS
    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT