GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Aamir West, left, from Jersey City, New Jersey, speaks to Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Cody Thompson, from Belen, New Mexico, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

