Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department man a hose team during a general quarters training evolution, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7156969
|VIRIN:
|220416-N-DE539-1060
|Resolution:
|3124x2083
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
