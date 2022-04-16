Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) engineering department man a hose team during a general quarters training evolution, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7156971
    VIRIN: 220416-N-DE539-1107
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

