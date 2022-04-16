GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) James Frost, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, debriefs Sailors assigned to Ford’s air department following a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

