Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Derek Ruch, from St. Louis, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, instructs sailors on fighting fire procedures during a general quarters training evolution in the aft gym, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 05:40 Photo ID: 7156968 VIRIN: 220416-N-DE539-1053 Resolution: 3182x2121 Size: 1.06 MB Location: US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.