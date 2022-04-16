Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 2 of 12]

    GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Derek Ruch, from St. Louis, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, instructs sailors on fighting fire procedures during a general quarters training evolution in the aft gym, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7156968
    VIRIN: 220416-N-DE539-1053
    Resolution: 3182x2121
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

