Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Aamir West, left, from Jersey City, New Jersey, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Queshon Bennett, from St. Louis, Missouri, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, brace for a shock during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7156975
|VIRIN:
|220416-N-IX644-1160
|Resolution:
|4729x3153
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
