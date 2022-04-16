Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Robert Sutton, right, from Chicago, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Deldrick Lee, center, from Columbus, Georgia, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Ryan Britton, left, from Greensboro, North Carolina, all assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, demonstrate firefighting techniques during a debrief after a general quarters drill in the hangar bay, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Sasha Ambrose)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 05:40 Photo ID: 7156977 VIRIN: 220416-N-IX644-1176 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.08 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US Hometown: GREENSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF GENERAL QUARTERS [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.