GRF GENERAL QUARTERS

Machinery Repairman Fireman Prisila Alanis, from Houston, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, plots simulated casualties in repair locker 3 during a general quarters drill, April 16, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

