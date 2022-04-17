220417-N-TO573-1093 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel SackeyAnsah, left, from Accra, Ghana, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Serrano, from Winter Haven, Florida, reviews the command muster report aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7146895 VIRIN: 220417-N-TO573-1093 Resolution: 4679x3114 Size: 986.68 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 18 of 18], by SN Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.