220417-N-BP862-1019 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lauryn Gordon, from Kingston, Jamaica, prepares scrambled eggs in the ward room 3 galley of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

