220417-N-JU123-1166 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Garrett Key, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, slags a weld on an arresting gear wire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

