220417-N-GP384-1012 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stephens, from Orlando, Florida, carves a ham for Easter dinner in the aft galley of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 Location: IONIAN SEA This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.