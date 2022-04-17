220417-N-CY569-1032 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Joshua Carpenter, from East Hampton, Massachusetts, operates a tow tractor in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.