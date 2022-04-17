220417-N-JU123-2014 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Chris McHenry, front, from Rising Sun, Maryland, bows his head to pray during an Easter Sunday service on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 07:33 Photo ID: 7146890 VIRIN: 220417-N-JU123-2014 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 957.93 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 18 of 18], by SN Jibreel Uddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.