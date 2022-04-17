220417-N-GP384-1053 IONIAN SEA (April 17, 2022) Capt. Gavin Duff, commander of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), serves Sailors chow for Easter dinner in the forward galley aboard Truman, April 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

