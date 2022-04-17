220417-N-TO573-1095 IONIAN SEA (Mar. 14, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Rachel Robinson, left, from New Orleans, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Willie Mulder, from Norfolk, Virginia, process security records at the partol office aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

