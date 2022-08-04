USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maritza Mueller, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa A1 integrated resilience senior enlisted manager, presents a plaque to retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, former U.S. European Command commander, during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Breedlove was a guest speaker at the event, which celebrated 80 years of successful combat and peacekeeping operations, responses to natural disasters and epidemics, aid to victims of civil unrest, and providing a safe haven to those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

