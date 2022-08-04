USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilian personnel and spouses attend the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Since 1942, the USAFE mission has focused on building unbreakable bonds within Europe, contributing to the collective defense and security of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

