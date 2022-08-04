Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, civilian personnel and spouses attend the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Since 1942, the USAFE mission has focused on building unbreakable bonds within Europe, contributing to the collective defense and security of allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:25
    Photo ID: 7140520
    VIRIN: 220408-F-KY598-1244
    Resolution: 5861x3251
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    USAFE
    anniversary
    Ramstein Air Base
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Basham
    Breedlove
    80th Anniversary Ball

