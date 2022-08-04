USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

U.S. Air Force Airmen in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band perform during the USAFE 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. As one of the oldest musical units in the Air Force and the only Air Force Band stationed in Europe, the USAFE Band is committed to fortifying international relationships, enhancing troop morale and fostering trust and friendship between the U.S. and the diverse populations across the European and African continents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

