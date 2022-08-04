USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

U.S. Air Force retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, former U.S. European Command commander, and Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa deputy commander, perform the ceremonial cake cutting during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Since the 1940s USAFE has been the epitome of air power. In addition to combat and peacekeeping operations, USAFE has taken part in over 200 humanitarian operations, responding to natural disasters, epidemics, aiding victims of civil unrest, and providing a safe haven to those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

