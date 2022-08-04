U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Art exhibits at the event celebrated and presented an artistic overview of the 80-year history of USAFE and its predecessor organizations, the Eighth Air Force and the U.S. Strategic Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 02:25
|Photo ID:
|7140513
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-KY598-1134
|Resolution:
|5051x3672
|Size:
|14.74 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT