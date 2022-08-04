USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

U.S. Air Force Airmen attend the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Art exhibits at the event celebrated and presented an artistic overview of the 80-year history of USAFE and its predecessor organizations, the Eighth Air Force and the U.S. Strategic Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

