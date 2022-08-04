U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Ramstein honor guard await the presentation of colors next to an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. USAFE’s area of operations spans eight wings based in Europe and 83 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 02:25
|Photo ID:
|7140515
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-KY598-1176
|Resolution:
|5533x2630
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
