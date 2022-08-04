Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 3 of 9]

    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Ramstein honor guard await the presentation of colors next to an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, during the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. USAFE’s area of operations spans eight wings based in Europe and 83 geographically separated units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:25
    Photo ID: 7140515
    VIRIN: 220408-F-KY598-1176
    Resolution: 5533x2630
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary
    USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    USAFE
    anniversary
    Ramstein Air Base
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Basham
    Breedlove
    80th Anniversary Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT