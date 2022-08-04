U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa deputy commander, hosts the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Ramstein AB conducts USAFE’s only airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuation flying operations providing rapid mobility and expeditionary combat support for military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:25 Photo ID: 7140518 VIRIN: 220408-F-KY598-1216 Resolution: 4155x3329 Size: 7.32 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary [Image 9 of 9], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.