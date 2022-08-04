USAFE celebrates 80th anniversary

Guests arrive for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe 80th Anniversary Ball at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 8, 2022. Since the 1940s USAFE has been the epitome of air power. In addition to combat and peacekeeping operations, USAFE has taken part in more than 200 humanitarian operations, responding to natural disasters, epidemics, aiding victims of civil unrest, and providing a safe haven to those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

