U.S Air Force Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, right and Wing Commander Saard Pongsajaroennon, 601st Royal Thai Air Force squadron commander, converse with other pilots outside of a Thai C-130H Hercules at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 31, 2022. Opportunities such as these enhance the interoperability of the U.S.-Thailand partnership by way of sharing tactics and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 02:22
|Photo ID:
|7136449
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-KS661-1004
|Resolution:
|7369x4913
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT