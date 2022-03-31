Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training

U.S Air Force Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, right and Wing Commander Saard Pongsajaroennon, 601st Royal Thai Air Force squadron commander, converse with other pilots outside of a Thai C-130H Hercules at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 31, 2022. Opportunities such as these enhance the interoperability of the U.S.-Thailand partnership by way of sharing tactics and techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

