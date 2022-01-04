Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training

Yokota Air Force and Royal Thai Air Force Airmen participated in a C-130 airframe immersion and training opportunity 27 March to 2 April, at Don Muang Air Base, Thailand.



This engagement focused on furthering the strong U.S.-Thailand alliance as well as paving the way for future opportunities between the services.



With the U.S. and Thailand’s alliance stretching over several decades, the 374th Airlift Wing has made a priority of reconnecting with its partners in Thailand.

“Our strategic objectives include a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J instructor pilot. “Getting us here to open the doors makes it easier for us to come back in the future.”



During this engagement, Yokota and RTAF Airmen had the opportunity to tour each other’s C-130J and C-130H airframes, as well as sit in on briefings regarding their individual histories, missions and visions for the future.



“It's always best to build our relationships with the other air forces,” said Master Sgt. William Freshly, 36th AS group tactics superintendent. “It's important to spend time with them so they’ll have a better idea of what we do and we’ll have a better understanding of how they operate.”



Yokota Air Base’s commitment to bilateral engagements is a testament to how the U.S. Air Force’s relationship with the Royal Thai Air Force has persevered despite the global pandemic.

