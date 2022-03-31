U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, left, and Wing Commander Saard Pongsajaroennon, 601st Royal Thai Air Force squadron commander, tour a C-130J at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 31, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 374th Maintenance Group and 36th AS visited Thailand for joint training with the Royal Thai Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 02:22 Photo ID: 7136446 VIRIN: 220331-F-KS661-1001 Resolution: 7180x4787 Size: 2.4 MB Location: BANGKOK, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.