U.S Air Force Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot,left, and Wing Commander Saard Pongsajaroennon, 601st Royal Thai Air Force squadron commander exchange gifts outside of a C-130J at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 31, 2022. This was the first meeting between Yokota Air Base and the Royal Thai Air Force within Thailand’s borders since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 02:22
|Photo ID:
|7136447
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-KS661-1002
|Resolution:
|5282x3521
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
