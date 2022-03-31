Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tadhg Collins, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, right, and a Royal Thai Air Force C-130H pilot exchange patches outside of a C-130J at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Thailand, March 31, 2022. The 36th AS worked to reinforce mutual interests and alliances through collective knowledge and joint operations with the Royal Thai Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

