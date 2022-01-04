Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Garrett Mazachek, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot,left, and Wing Commadner Saard Pongsajaroennon, 601st Royal Thai Air Force squadron commander, listen to a briefing at Don Muang Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, April 1, 2022. This was the first meeting between Yokota Air Base and the Royal Thai Air Force within Thailand’s borders since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 Location: BANGKOK, TH