    Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training [Image 6 of 6]

    Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 374th Maintenance Group and 36th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo with Royal Thai Air Force pilots at Don Muang Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, April 1, 2022. The 374th MXG and 36th AS worked to reinforce mutual interests and alliances through collective knowledge and joint operations with the Royal Thai Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 02:22
    Location: BANGKOK, TH 
    Yokota
    C-130J
    Thailand
    Alliance
    USAF
    RTAF

