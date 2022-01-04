Airmen assigned to the 374th Maintenance Group and 36th Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo with Royal Thai Air Force pilots at Don Muang Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, April 1, 2022. The 374th MXG and 36th AS worked to reinforce mutual interests and alliances through collective knowledge and joint operations with the Royal Thai Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 02:22 Photo ID: 7136451 VIRIN: 220401-F-KS661-1006 Resolution: 7906x4447 Size: 2.48 MB Location: BANGKOK, TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota pairs with Royal Thai Air Force for training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.