    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ammuntion onload [Image 35 of 36]

    ammuntion onload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An MH-60S Nighthawk, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, transports ammunition to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during an ammunition on-load with USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 02:01
    Photo ID: 7135478
    VIRIN: 220409-N-DE539-1337
    Resolution: 4650x3100
    Size: 990.38 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ammuntion onload [Image 36 of 36], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

