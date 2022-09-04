ammuntion onload

Two MH-60S Nighthawks, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, delivers ammunition to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, April 9, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

